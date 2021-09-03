Sikkim Government To Conduct Walk-In Interviews For Ad-Hoc Teachers From October 3

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Government has decided to conduct walk-in interviews for Post Graduate (PG), Graduate, Pre-Primary, Primary, Physical Education, and Language Teachers on ad-hoc basis from October 3, 2021 onwards.

The decision has been undertaken during a high-level meeting chaired by Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay with the Education Department at Mintokgang.

Ad hoc teachers appointed through a similar process in 2020 have been protesting for the past few months, regarding the same.

The interview has been called and promised several times only to get postponed.

These teachers, whose ad hoc terms have expired, are currently demanding that either the interviews should be held early or their services should be extended till the interviews are held.

They demanded that results declared must ensure that students and their own livelihoods don’t face indefinite results.

Meanwhile, the government also recognized that internet connectivity in several parts of Sikkim were too poor.

This issue had led a termination to even allow online submission of applications for the walk-in interviews.

“During the meeting it was discussed that the Department has received numerous applications from persons who could not fill up the online application for the walk-in interview of ad-hoc teachers owing to the poor internet connectivity in the far-flung areas,” – the release further read.

The department have decided to open the online application portal for ad-hoc teachers of all categories from 03-15 Sept.

This meeting decided to allow applicants to apply offline for the post of teacher on ad-hoc basis in their respective District Education Offices as well.

Further, the interviews will be taken up by Sikkim State Teachers’ Recruitment Board (SSTRB).

The SSTRB will conduct these walk-in-interviews for the appointment of all categories of ad-hoc teachers in a phased manner.

It has also been decided that the walk-in-interview will be conducted centrally at SSTRB conference hall, Syari, Gangtok.

Once the teachers are recruited after these interviews, there will be no further interviews for these selected candidates.

They will continue working for eight years. Once, they complete the eight-year service, they will be brought under regular establishment after following the “required procedure,” the release adds.

Meanwhile, in the event of any vacancy arising due to retirement or any other reasons, the SSTRB will further conduct such interviews on a yearly basis.