Tripura: Post Cabinet Expansion IPFT Seeks Ministerial Berth

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

BJP’s alliance partner of Tripura IPFT was written to Tripura CM Biplab Kr Deb seeking a ministerial berth in the wake of cabinet expansion of Tripura. Months in the making three ministers were recently inducted into the Tripura cabinet on the 31st of August 2021.

IPFT general secretary and Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and its President and Revenue minister NC Debbarma wrote a letter to the Chief Minister seeking allotment of one ministerial berth in the Tripura Cabinet.

The letter’s copy has also been sent to the BJP national president JP Nadda, NEDA chairman Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Tripura BJP president Dr. Manik Saha.\

IPFT leadership mentioned that they were not even consulted before the expansion of the cabinet and the letter reads “It has come to our notice from the recent statement in the newspapers and other media platforms that the cabinet is going to be extended by inducting three more ministers. It is humbly requested that one cabinet berth should be given to us”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Deb has redistributed the portfolios by interchanging the Department of Fisheries and Forest between IPFT president NC Debbarma and general secretary Mevar Kr Jamatia, respectively. The department of Fisheries had been with NC Debbarma since the beginning was allotted to Mevar while Forest had been with Mevar was given to NC Debbarma. This interchanging has confused both incumbents and bureaucrats, and people at large.

A coordination committee for better cooperation between IPFT and BJP for the smooth functioning of the government has also been demanded by Mevar and NC Debbarma.