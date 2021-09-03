Tripura Speaker Rebati Mohan Das Resigns

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Rebati Mohan Das on Thursday tendered his resignation to Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen.

“I have submitted my resignation to the deputy speaker Biswabandhu Sen due to personal reasons,” Das told Northeast Today.

After BJP-IPFT formed a coalition government in Tripura, Das was made the speaker. However, his role as a speaker was always under scanner as many legislators including the ruling BJP’s were not happy with his performance.

Das a former CPIM leader, switched to BJP in 2016 and was given the ticket from Pratapgarh assembly constituency from the saffron party in the last Tripura assembly elections.

Meanwhile, a senior leader of BJP told this correspondent that Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen may become the Speaker during the next assembly session slated to be held in the last week of September.

BJP state president Manik Saha this evening announced that the party’s MLA Rebati Das has been appointed as vice-president of the state committee after he resigned from the post of Assembly’s speaker.

Meanwhile, the union minister of state Pratima Bhowmik, MP from West Tripura parliamentary constituency was the vice-president of Pradesh BJP. But, she also tendered her resignation from the party’s vice-president post.

In a letter to the BJP state president, Bhoumik mentioned “I am very grateful to our Hon’ble Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janta Party that I have been given this great opportunity to serve the nation as a Minister of State in the union council of ministers. On account of my assuming the charge of minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment on 07.07.2021, I, hereby, resign from the post of state Vice-President, BJP, Tripura State, with immediate effect. I request you to kindly accept my resignation.”

Accordingly, Dr. Saha accepted the resignation of Bhoumik and made Rebati Mohan Das the new vice-president ahead of the assembly election slated to be held in 2023.

Notably, three MLAs- Ram Prasad Paul, Sushanta Chowdhury, and Bhagaban Das were inducted in the Tripura cabinet on Tuesday increasing the strength to 11 of the total 12 sanctioned berths.