141 Qualify APPSCCE Mains 2020; Many Candidates Dissatisfied

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

The much-awaited results for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination (APPSCCE Mains) 2020 were released yesterday on 3 September by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( APPSC) after a hiatus of six months.

Altogether only 141 candidates have qualified for the next stage of the examination as against 111 Group A and B vacancies tendered by the Commission.

The personality test for qualified candidates is scheduled for 20 to 22 October 2021. The physical test for the post of DSP will be conducted on 27 and 28 September at PTC Banderdewa whereas the medical test will be held on 30 September at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Meanwhile, many Mains appeared candidates have started expressing their discontentment over the alleged violation of the 1:3 ratio fixed by the Commission for the interview stage. As per the stated 111 vacancies, altogether 333 students should have been called for interview, whereas only 141 candidates have been shortlisted, they alleged.

The Commission on their behalf has clarified that many of the candidates were unable to score a minimum of 33% in each paper and 45% in aggregate as per the existing rules of the Commission.

The mains appeared candidates have reasoned that the ‘old and archaic’ rules of the Commission should not be imposed on this year’s recruitment since the syllabus and pattern of the exam were completely overhauled in line with UPSC. In the UPSC pattern, there is no rule of 33% minimum mark and 45% in aggregate. “The toppers in UPSC barely manage to score 50% in aggregate in their final score, so expecting many of the tribal students to score 45% in aggregate and minimum 33% in each paper is unjustified. In the UPSC pattern, a candidate needs to score only 10% minimum mark’s in 7 papers, not 33%”, many of the mains appeared candidates stated.

The aggrieved candidates further in reference to Office Memorandum No. OM-54/2006, dated 7th January, released by GoAP, Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Training has requested for a re-evaluation of APPSCCE Mains 2020 on UPSC pattern in the best interest of the candidates.

The office memorandum serial no. 3 states “ The selection Committee or Commission may lower the ‘cut-off marks’ of 45% to certain extent, in case of non-availability of Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Candidates securing the cut-off marks .”

“I have shot-off my age limit waiting to be absorbed by the Commission for the coveted post. Years of hard work have gone wasted. This was my 3rd attempt. I was at least expecting a interview call this time. I don’t know what I will do now.” Expressed one of the candidates who did not wished to be named.

The mains exam for 111 vacancies were held between 6 to 14 February. Altogether 1200 candidates had qualified to sit for the APPSCCE Mains exam.