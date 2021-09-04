Ace Para-Shuttler Pramod Bhagat Clinch 4th Gold For India

– NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 4, the Indian badminton player, Pramod Bhagat has clinched India’s 4th Gold during the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The ace shutter has defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in the final of the men’s singles badminton (SL3 class) match.

Bhagat won the final in straight games, 21-14, 21-17 to clinch the gold medal at the ongoing marquee event.

The Indian shuttler who hails from Bhubaneswar, Orissa had contracted polio when he was 5 years old, is one of the best para shuttlers in the country.

He has commendably achieved a total of 45 international medals under his belt, including four world championship gold medals and a gold and a bronze in the 2018 Asian Para Games.

With Pramod’s historic win, India’s medal tally has now increased to 16 that includes four gold medals, seven silver, and five bronze medals so far.