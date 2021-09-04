Assam Government To Set Up AC Bus Stops Near Kamakhya Gate

– NET Web Desk

Recently, the Assam government has announced the setting up of two air-conditioned (AC) bus stops in Guwahati.

These bus stops will be constructed near Vishwakarma Temple adjacent to the Kamakhya Gate area near a newly inaugurated foot over-bridge.

It will be a two-story building with a Public Work Department (PWD) site office on the top floor.

While the other bus stop will be erected across the road adjacent to Kamakhya Gate Area.

As informed by sources, the work of this mega-project will commence from the end of 2021.

These bus stops will be functional for Volvo air-conditioned buses, operated by the state-owned Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

It runs till Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, about 200 kms away from Guwahati city.