Assam Paper Mills Employees Face Dire Future, Sent Eviction Notices

– NET Web Desk

As the erstwhile employees of Nagaon and Cachar paper mills are trying to wade through the circumstances arising out of them shutting down the roof above their head was taken away on the 3rd of September 2021. The Liquidator overseeing the sale of both the mills has sent eviction notices to 367 of them living in the Cachar Paper Mill and the remainder of them at the Jagiroad Paper Mill.

According to the notice issued by the Liquidator Kuldeep Verma, the employees living in the quarters have all been discharged when both the paper mills were liquidated. The employees were given living quarters by the paper mills and with their liquidation, they do not have any claim over the living quarters.

The notification also read that the step was taken to ensure a smooth auction and to extricate maximum value out of the process.