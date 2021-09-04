Assam Will Start Classes From September 6, But With Conditions

– NET Web Desk

As the covid situation improves Assam is all set to reopen schools from the sixth of September. According to the new SOP districts which have registered less than a 2% positivity rate will be allowed to start classes for Class XII, Graduation final year, and post-graduation final year classes. Classes have also been allowed for technical courses in these districts.

The directions come with a caveat that if the positivity in these districts again rises more than 2% it the institutions will have to shut down again. Students of classes 1-11 will continue their classes in virtual mode only.

Only fully vaccinated students will be allowed to stay in the hostels. For the attending students, they must be at least jabbed with one dose of vaccine. Weekly sanitisation has been made mandatory. A new SOP is supposed to be issued for class 12 as the students are below 12 and are not eligible for vaccination as per current norms.