Avani Lekhara To Bear The Indian Flag In Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony

NET Web Desk

Para-shooting sensation and India’s double medalist in Tokyo Paralympic’s Avani Lekhara has been selected to be the flag bearer of the contingent on Sunday’s closing ceremony. Avani made history when she won gold and silver in two separate events of the Air Rifle shooting in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Lekhara just 19-years-old has stunned all with her outstanding performance. She won a gold in R-2 women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event on Monday 30th of August then claiming the 3rd position in 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze on 3rd of September 2021.

“Avani will be the flag bearer and there will be 11 participants from the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony,” an Indian Express report quoted an official of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

After Joginder Singh Sodhi Avni became the second Indian to win two medals in the Paralympics. Sodhi however had won three silver and two bronze medals in the 1984 Paralympics.