Brazilian Cultural Festival To Be Held In Tripura: TTAADC

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

With the support of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) administration, the Brazilian Cultural Festival will be held in November next at Khumulwng, West Tripura district.

This festival will be held with the main goal of exchanging language and culture with the people of Brazil and this state, said an executive member Kamal Kalai of TTAADC while addressing at the 12th foundation day of Tripura Tribal Folk College at NUAI auditorium in Khumulwng on Friday.

During the recent meeting with the Brazilian ambassador, ADC leaders invited the ambassador Andre Aranha Correa to visit Tripura and likely to visit at the end of September or October, he added.

Kalai said, “TTAADC has plans set afoot to set up folk music centers in 33 sub-zonal areas across the state, and discussions are underway to form a cultural advisory committee with experienced people”.

Speaking at the programme, TTAADC’s Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia said “The TTAADC administration has taken necessary initiatives are being taken for the overall development of the ADC area. Special initiatives are being taken to develop one’s language and culture”

“Under the leadership of royal scion and MDC Pradyot Kishore Debbarman had talks with the ambassadors of Brazil and Israel in New Delhi to exchange culture with those respective countries”, said Jamatia. He urged the state government to take steps for international exchange for the development of language and culture.

Addressing the programme, TTAADC chairman Jagadish Debbarma said that the present ADC TIPRA Motha administration is committed to developing its language and culture amidst limited financial capacity.