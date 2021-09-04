Coal India Launches Software To Enhance Exploratory Capabilities

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Coal India Ltd (CIL), under the Union Ministry of Coal has launched a new software named “Spectral Enhancement” (SPE) to improve coal assessments in the nation.

It will help in identifying thin coal seams under the earth crust and improve coal resources using seismic survey during coal exploration process.

The launch of SPE software assumes significance as the present seismic survey techniques for coal resource exploration.

According to PIB report, this software will have limitations in identifying the thin coal seams under the earth.

This new software helps in enhancing resolution of seismic signals leading to delineation of thinnest coal seams.

CIL’s Research and Development (R&D) arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) has developed the first-of-its-kind software.

It will work in association with Gujrat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI).

Accordingly, the company will also file for its copyright protection.

This ‘Made in India’ software will help in saving time and cost of coal exploration.

It will thus boost the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat in coal production.

Accounting for 80% of India’s coal output, the CIL Chief Pramod Agrawal launched the software in presence of the R&D Board of CIL.

Besides, the event also witnessed the presence of senior directors and expert members from the reputed organizations and institutions.