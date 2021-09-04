Historic ‘Karbi Peace Accord’ Signed In New Delhi

– NET Web Desk

The much anticipated Karbi Peace Accord was signed on the 4th of September 2021 Saturday in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the representatives of Karbi outfits in New Delhi.

“The signing of the Historic Karbi Anglong Agreement. Modi government is committed to resolving the decades-old crisis, ensuring the territorial integrity of Assam,” – Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted after signing the agreement.

Representatives of People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri, Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front, United People’s Liberation Army and three factions of Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger were part of the signing.

As per the provisions of the tripartite agreement those belonging to the hill tribe will now get the benefits reservation under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

All the insurgent groups shall surrender their weapons and disband in a month. The camps will also be vacated within the same period.

“With Team Karbi Anglong after historic peace accord. My gratitude to Adaraniya PM @narendramodi ji and Adaraniya HM” – tweeted Assam CM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Signing of this tripartite Agreement marks the end of decades-old crisis and ensures territorial integrity of Assam. I thank all stakeholders, especially Karbi ethnic groups, for having come together to ensure this momentous decision. I am happy & grateful to all,” he further added.

The Assam Chief Minister also added that the government will look into the proposal of notifying ‘Karbi’ as the official language of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. Also, an amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be paid as ex-gratia amount to those families who have lost their members in agitations related to the demand of an autonomous state and have not received any compensation as of yet.

Former Chief Minister of Assam and current Union Minister for Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal who was also present on the occasion called it a “historic day to mark continuing peace and development for Assam.”

A Special Development Package of Rs. 1000 crores spanning over five years has been earmarked by the Union and the Assam Government to execute developmental projects in Karbi Anglong.