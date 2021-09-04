Impoundment OF Dogs To Resume In Kohima From September 20

NET Web Desk

The Kohima Municipal Council (KMC) has decided to resume Dog Impoundment from September 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that process regarding the same was earlier suspended due to the spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The Kohima Municipal Corporation (KMC) Administrator, T. Lanusenla Longkumer informed that any dog found loitering in streets shall be impounded along with its owner.

They will be taken to the KMC Dog Shelter at Chau Parking located in Jotsoma.

However, the owners will be allowed to claim their respective dogs within five days in exchange of penalty, with addition to feeding charges of Rs 200 per day from 9 AM to 1 PM on any working day, stated by KMC.