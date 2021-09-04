Manipur Student Body Slam Jairam Ramesh For His Comments On Urea Shortage

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Student Body, Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has slammed the statement affirmed by senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh over hurting the sentiments of Manipur’s hill dwellers by referring to them as poppy cultivators.

The rejection arrived after the Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) also rubbished the former Union minister’s remark.

Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has termed the statement as “misleading and far from truth”.

“Very misleading and far from the truth and it implies that hill people are lawless and are freely practicing illegal poppy plantation without any sense of abiding law of the land and that the state government is promoting such illegal activities.” – informed by a press release by TNL.

All of this commenced with a tweet in which Ramesh asked about the urea shortage.

“Manipur is getting TWICE the supply of urea it needs and yet farmers complain of shortage! Why? Because urea is diverted to hill areas in Manipur, where poppy is being grown for opium in large areas in the last 4 years. The State Govt is fully complicit in this,” – tweeted by the Union Minister.

