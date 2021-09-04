Meghalaya Civil Society Orgs Reiterate Demand For Suspension Of Police Officials Involved In Ex-HNLC Leader’s Encounter

NET Web Desk

Recently, the state government’s ignorance on encounter by police officials has led the agitation of various civil society organizations in Meghalaya.

These organization are demanding to suspend the police officials involved in the alleged encounter, thereby killing the former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

Although the killing has recently continued to gain momentum but the government has maintained its ignorance on the matter after instituting a judicial inquiry.

Soon after the encounter on August 13, the confederation of pressure groups has escalated massively under the banner of ‘Ka Sur Ki Nong Mawlai’ (the voice of Mawlai people).

These organizations has asked the government to suspend the police officials involved in the encounter.

It is pertinent to mention here that former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed in an alleged encounter at his residence on August 13 following which the demand for suspension of police officials has been gaining momentum.