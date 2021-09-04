Nagaland : ‘Dimapur-Zubza Railway Line Will Be Completed By 2026’ : NFR General Manager

NET Web Desk

The General Manager (GM) of North East Frontier Railway (NFR), Anshul Gupta asserted that Ministry of Railway expects to complete the project of Dimapur-Zubza Railway Line by 2026.

With its implementation, trains are expected to arrive to the state capital within the coming years.

The GM is on a visit to Nagaland to review the implementation of capital rail connectivity project.

“There were few issues and solutions which have been discussed with the state government, where most of the issues have been solved,” – he said.

“We will be working fast so that the state connectivity of train to Kohima can come soon.”

Gupta further added that railway facilities would arrive in batches with some stations to be in 2022, while the others will be joined in 2023.

He said although difficult terrains stood to be a barrier for the engineers but they are trying to make this difficult process run smoothly through their hard work and effort.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, September 4, the GM and his team of senior officials will inspect the railway project sites and stations. These include – Zubza-Dhansiri; Sukhovi Station; and Sukhovi for Dimapur Railway Station.