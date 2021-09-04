Nagaland: Dolly Kikon’s ‘Seasons of Life’ Selected For International Film Exhibition

NET Web Desk

‘Seasons of Life : Foraging and Fermenting Bambooshoot during Ceasefire’ a documentary focusing on the everyday life of Naga women has been selected for the ‘International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences (IUAES) 2021 Congress’.

It is among 21 films selected from across the globe for ‘Indigenous and Ethnographic Film Exhibition’.

The directorial debut of author Dolly Kikon, is a depiction of the food cultures of Nagaland.

One of the significant highlight of ‘Seasons of Life’ is the ceasefire period that coincided with outmigration of youth from villages across the Naga ancestral culture.

It portrays the beautiful memories of homes, including the seasonal dishes like – fermented bamboo shoot.

Dolly Kikon is an anthropologist who teaches at the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Her work focuses on the political economy of extractive resources, migration, development initiatives, gender relations, food cultures, and human rights in India.

Besides, Kikon is also the author of two books ‘Leaving the Land: Indigenous Migration and Affective Labour in India’ and ‘Living with Oil and Coal: Resource Politics and Militarization in Northeast India’.

