Nagaland Mother’s Assoc. Files FIR Against Journo For ‘Defamatory’ Comments

– NET Web Desk

The Naga Mother’s Association (NMA) has reportedly registered an First Information Report (FIR) against a Special Correspondent named Manoj Anand for referring NMA, a frontal organization of the NSCN-IM.

Reportedly the journalist works as a special correspondent for ‘The Asian Age’ & ‘The Deccan Chronicle’.

NMA through the press statement strongly refuted the statement posted by the special correspondent.

It informed that such kinds of wild allegations are baseless, and used with a malafide intent to defame, humiliate and intimidate Naga women.

The FIR has been registered under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, with the Director-General of Police, Nagaland, Kohima.

Further, NMA has also sent a legal notice to the reporter to tender a public apology and withdraw his article and remove all his posts on this specific article on social media, Facebook and Twitter, which has defamed the NMA, within 15 days or face legal consequences of defamation, the press statement added.