Neiphiu Rio Inaugurates Staff Housing Quarters & Community Centre New Delhi’s Nagaland House

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 4, the Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio has inaugurated the Staff Housing Quarters & Community Centre of Nagaland Government at Dwarka, New Delhi.

These Housing Quarters incorporate of Type Block (1 BHK) with a total of 72 flats.

“Inaugurated the Staff Housing Quarters & Community Centre of GoN at New Delhi. I am hopeful that this facility will cater to the needs of our people. I congratulate those responsible for realisation of the facility & urge everyone to take good care of the facilities provided.” – tweeted by the Nagaland CM.

Recently, the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland also in charge of Home, R&B Department, Y Patton along with Minister for Geology & Mining and Soil & Water Conservation, Kashiho Sangtam visited the construction site of Nagaland House staff quarters.

Dy CM Media Cell informed that during the visit, they inspected the quarters and found it satisfactory for moving in the staffs.

However, the Junior Engineer S.K Dhar, apprised the ministers that this project is a long felt need of the employees.

It is believed to bring some relief to the staffs of Nagaland House New Delhi, facing accommodation problems.