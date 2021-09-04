New International Stadium To Be Built In Guwahati, Rs 100 Crores Allotted

– NET Web Desk

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma speaking at the Sports Pension Awards Ceremony 2021-22 on the 2nd of September, announced the construction of an international standard stadium in Chandrapur Guwhati

Organized at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati, the ceremony marked the 85th birthday anniversary celebrations of Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Assamese athlete to win gold medal at 1966 Asian Games.

The CM further informed that a new International Standard Stadium will be constructed in the Chandrapur Thermal Power Plant premises.

He further informed that amount of Rs 100 Crore has already been earmarked during this financial year itself for this purpose.

During this ceremony, the CM has formally handed over pension sanction letters to 13 recipients.

Besides, Sarma has also formally handed over appointment letters to Archer Sanjay Boro, and Boxer Jamuna Boro as Excise Inspectors under Assam Sports Policy.

The CM further informed that Assam Government is providing Rs 10k as Regular Sports Pension to 99 sportspersons & Rs 50k as One-Time Financial Award to 153 sportspersons and winners in Olympics, Asian Games, CWG & National Games.