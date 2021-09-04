NFHRCC Extends Deadline On ‘Pliability Of Foothill Road’ Till September 12

– NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Foothill Road Coordination Committee (NFHRCC) which earlier served a 30-day deadline against the state government, directing to positively respond on transforming the foothill road pliable has now decided to extend the deadline till September 12.

In a press release, NFHRCC convenor, Supu Jamir asserted that such a resolution was adopted at a follow-up consultative meeting of the NFHRCC with Dimapur-based Tribal Hohos, the student bodies and youth organization.

The NFHRCC further affirmed that proposed indefinite agitation would begin from September 13, if the organization don’t receive any positive response from the government.

However, the house has decided to hold a consultative meeting comprising of foothill road tribal organization, student and youth organization at NFHRCC base office, Kher Mahal, Dimapur on September 7 at around 3 PM for further preparation of the indefinite agitation.

Recently, the Dimapur Ao Youth Organization (DAYO) has fully supported the 30-day deadline provided by Nagaland Foothills Road Coordination Committee (NFHRCC) to the Nagaland Government.

“Unless the foothill is made motorable there will always be border flash points for armed conflicts and economic blockages like the recent Tsurangkong land intrusion by neighbouring state of Assam,” – stated by DAYO, through a press release.

It further mentioned that DAYO has supported the NFHRCC demand since February, and is preparing to participate in any course of action to be taken.