Sikkim Government To Strictly Implement Covid Restrictions During 2nd Week Of September

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 4, the Sikkim Government has issued new guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 in the state.

According to an order issued by the Home Department new containment measures will be strictly implemented in Sikkim with effect from September 6-13.

The order informs about tourist vaccination updates and the entry of vehicles and persons from Rangpo and Melli check-posts regulations.

It further informs that all existing odd-even arrangements for the movement of vehicles shall be lifted.

However, pubs, discotheques, cinema halls, and other similar places of entertainment shall continue to remain closed. Online Gaming, Lottery Outlets will be permitted to operate up to 8 PM.

All other licensed multi-brand showrooms, malls, shops including vehicle showrooms, auto-garage, tire repair shops shall be allowed to operate till 8 PM.

Furthermore, there shall be a complete restriction on the movement of vehicles, and persons between 10:30 PM till 5 AM every day, except for emergency purposes.

Movement of commercial goods, vehicles, loading, and unloading of goods shall also be allowed during the curfew period.

The Home Department has also issued guidelines for the government offices and PSU’s, educational institutions, social/religious congregations, relief works, and medical services.

It has also issued orders for the surveillance of containment zones. Meanwhile, these zones shall be carefully demarcated by the District Authorities, thereby defining the geographical boundaries.