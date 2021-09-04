Tripura Police Intercepts Huge Cache Of Cannabis, Arrest Three

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Police arrested three individuals and seized cannabis for more than Rs 16 lakh in two separate operations.

The operations were successfully carried out by the traffic police of Teliamura police station under the leadership of Bikramjit Shukla Das, Traffic DSP, Teliamura Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sonacharan Jamatia along with Teliamura Police Station OC Naru Gopal Deb.

The incident took place at around 3 pm on Friday on the Assam-Agartala National Highway adjacent to Baramura Eco Park under Teliamura Police Station. During a search by the traffic police in a 12-wheeler truck, 32 packets of 303 kg, and 500 grams of illegal dried cannabis were recovered from the truck. The market value of which will be around Rs 16 lakh. The driver and co-driver of the vehicle were arrested.

The truck bearing numbered NL 01 L 5416 was coming from Agartala towards Teliamura. According to a source, when the vehicle came from Melaghar, the vehicle was loaded with cannabis from an area adjacent to the Khayerpur bypass in the capital. The vehicle was carrying the cannabis for smuggling to Silchar in Assam. Later, the police of Teliamura police station arrested the driver and co-driver of the vehicle.

The police of Belonia arrested one driver who was smuggling cannabis from Ratan Dola area under Boxanagar. According to sources a white eco-vehicle loaded with cannabis arrived at Belonia’s Rajnagar from Kalaumchaura under Sonamura Boxanagar police station. It is learned that while the police were routinely checking the vehicle at Rajnagar PR Bari Police Station, the driver of the Eco car number TR 07E 0366 along with another person tried to flee after they saw the police.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested the driver of the Eco vehicle but could not arrest the other person. Later it was found out that the person who fled the spot was a drug smuggler. Police of Rajnagar PR Bari Police Station searched the vehicle and recovered 20 kilos of cannabis. It is known that cannabis was loaded from Kalaumchaura and brought to Rajnagar for smuggling to Bangladesh. Rajnagar PR Bari Police Station OC Arjan Chakma said in an interview that the NDPS Act case has been lodged against the driver. The arrested driver Shipon Sarkar (22) will be taken to the Belonia court tomorrow.