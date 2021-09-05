Tripura: Centre Releases 1st Installment Of Tribal Areas Development Package



Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The central government has released Rs 493 crores of the Rs 1300 Crores package announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her recent visit to Tripura.

During her August 27 visit, Sitharaman had assured the people of Tripura that a project worth Rs 1300 crore will get clearance from the Ministry of Finance within a span of seven to ten days for sustainable livelihoods and infrastructural development of the tribal areas of Tripura.

Shortly after the Union Finance minister’s announcement, the central government has released the first installment of the package.

Two projects of nearly Rs 21 crores were cleared by the Centre on Friday. They are widening of state highways (Rs. 14.15 crore) and various infra projects of Agartala (7.4 crores).During her recent visit to Tripura Sitharaman had inaugurated 11 projects of 151 crores at Mohanpur, West Tripura.