Tripura: Government Decides To Give Antodaya Ration Cards To Brus

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb after returning to the state on the 3rd of September Friday informed that 6,959 Bru families taking refuge in the state will be brought under Antyodaya Anna Yojana(AAY).

With this decision “The Bru families will get 35 kg of rice for Rs 2 from the ration. In addition, family members will get five kg of rice per head for free. As a result, a total of 36,136 people from 6,959 Bru families will benefit. Bru families will soon be provided with ration cards under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana,” informed Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

The decision was taken after the meeting of the Chief Minister with the Union Home minister Amit Shah on the 1st of September. The Tripura Chief Minister was apprising Shah of the status of the rehabilitation of the Bru refugees in the state.

As part of the decision to include BRU refugees under AAY, Antyodaya ration cards will be issued to 6,959 Bru families registered with the state government.

Pradesh BJP vice-president and MLA Rampada Jamatia also praised the decision of union Home minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the central government for approving the inclusion of Bru families into the PDS scheme.

Also, the process of permanent resettlement of Reang refugees in Tripura has finally started as per the agreement while the central government. A special package of Rs 600 crore has been allocated to the Tripura government to settle the Reangs and fulfill the basic need of resettlement.