Actor Luke Kenny To Judge 13th Edition Of Nagaland Music Awards

NET Web Desk

The acclaimed actor, film director, producer, music director, composer and former Video Jockey (VJ) Luke Kenny have been invited as the Chief Judge for the 13th edition of Nagaland Music Awards.

Kenny has also directed and produced India’s first digitally-released film ’13th Floor’.

This film has also received further recognition at various film festivals.

Kenny who recently attained public recognition for his role as the hired mercenary Malcolm Murad in the Netflix series, ‘Sacred Games’.

He began his career as a DJ, followed by successful stint as the first male VJ on Channel V.

Luke has also served as the head of music programming at the channel till 2008. He has also worked as the channel head of 9XO, a 24/7 international music channel.

The 2008 cult rock musical film, ‘Rock On’ has transformed the actor as a household name, thereby gaining widespread recognition.

Kenny has also been a contributor to various news columns, such as – Hindustan Times and Rolling Stone India.