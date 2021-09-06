Arunachal’s Second Orchid Conservation Centre comes Up in Hapoli

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

A new centre for conservation and propagation of orchids in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated yesterday on Sunday, September 5th at Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district. The Centre is second such facility to be set up exclusively for conservation and propagation of orchids in the state after the Tippi Orchid Centre in West Kameng district.

The Centre is an initiative of the Hapoli Forest Division (HFD). Earlier too, HFD had launched a ‘wild orchid conservation trail’ at Pange camp in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary in an attempt to conserve and highlight the orchid wealth in the state. The trail was a huge success as it saw the relocation of 182 species of rare and endemic orchids of the Lower Subansiri district. Out of these, 6 species were recorded as a new species, adding to the floral wealth of the country.

Arunachal is a repository of orchids, with 558 species recorded from the state so far, making it the state with the largest number of orchid species in India.

Apart from the conservation and propagation efforts of orchids, the Centre shall also help educate the local population about the wealth of orchids that are present around them which remain largely unappreciated, informed DFO Hapoli.