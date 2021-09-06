Assam Announces Engineering Medical Entrance Results

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Assam Combined Entrance Exam (CEE) has been declared by the Assam Science and Technology University.

Candidates who have appeared for the following entrance examination can check their results on the University’s official website.

The official website to check the result for the following exam is (https://astu.ac.in).

Meanwhile, the candidates will have access to their results by entering their application number and password.

The candidates who have successfully cleared the exam will be required to appear for the counselling round that will be conducted by the university.

However, a notification on the same will be released by the following university informing about the counselling round and the date through its official website.