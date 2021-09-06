Assam : Women Cell Rescues 2 Minor Girls From Nagaon District, 1 Trafficker Held

NET Web Desk

Recently, in a major operation against human trafficking, the Sub-Inspector (SI) of IC Women Cell, led by Anjushree Kalita has successfully rescued 2 minor girls from Batadrava, Nagaon District.

According to Nagaon Police, the accused is a seasoned immoral trafficker.

Identified as Md Mozamil Hoque, son of Abdul Hakim is the resident of Rampur Satta area, Batadrava.

The immoral trafficker has been apprehended within 18 hours of reporting of the abduction of two minor girls.

According to police reports, the apprehended was taking these minor girls with false promise of job, in exchange of a pay of Rs 50,000 per month in the metropolitan city of Mumbai.

The Nagaon Police through his Twitter handle has urged the citizens to stay beware of such traps, thereby keeping an eye around and immediately report it to the police.

