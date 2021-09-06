Assamese Cultural Center To Come Up In New Delhi

– NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma briefing the media in New Delhi informed that a Naamghar (Neo- Vaishnaite community prayer hall started by Sankardeva and Madhavdeva) and an Assamese cultural center be soon set up in New Delhi.

“I have requested Lt Governor of New Delhi Anil Baijal to earmark land for the centre and the Naamghar. He has assured me that he will look into and get back to us once the serch is over,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told media persons in New Delhi.

“To cater to aspirations of large Assamese diaspora in Delhi & around we had requested Delhi Govt to allocate land to build an Assam Cultural cum Convention Centre,” tweeted CM Sharma

To cater to aspirations of large Assamese diaspora in Delhi & around we had requested Delhi Govt to allocate land to build an Assam Cultural cum Convention Centre. Called on Hon @LtGovDelhi Sri Anil Baijal to request him to expedite the matter.@Rameswar_Teli @TheAshokSinghal pic.twitter.com/wj31WEc73S — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 5, 2021

The proposed Naamghar and the cultural centre will provide a rendezvous point for the huge Assamese diaspora living in Delhi NCR and nearby areas to come together and celebrate festivals and hold events.

It will also act as an interface for other Delhites to experience and know more about Assamese culture and heritage.