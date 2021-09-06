CM Pema Khandu Carries Out Surprise Inspection At Banderdewa Check Gate

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu carried out an early-morning inspection at Banderdewa Check Gate of Arunachal Pradesh.

Popularly known as the entry point towards Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar, the point plays a very significant role in keeping tabs on the entry and exit of individuals to and from Arunachal Pradesh.

CM Khandu checked the police record for entries of visitors, reviewed the COVID-19 testing facilities at the gate, modalities of Inner-Line Permit System maintenance at the check gate etc.

“An inspection carried out this morning at Banderdewa check gate, the entry point towards State capital Itanagar. Checked the police record for entries of visitors, #covid testing facilities and modalities of inner-line permit system followed at the check gate.” – tweeted by the CM.

After the Banderdewa check gate inspection, the Arunachal Pradesh CM has also reviewed the progress of (7.3km) of Itanagar-Banderdewa highway (NH415).

The construction includes a 1.1km viaduct over the Dikrong river that will bypass the landslide-prone area at Kharsingsa.

“A major portion of the work in package C (7.3km) of Itanagar-Banderdewa highway (NH415) includes construction of 1.1km viaduct over Dikrong river. The viaduct will bypass landslide prone area at Kharsingsa. Once completed, an incredible sight awaits.” – tweeted by the CM.

Similarly, the CM has also inspected an early morning survey of the existing road condition of package B (11.3km) and package C (7.3km) of the Itanagar – Banderdewa four-lane highway project (NH415).

“Early morning survey of the existing road condition of package B (11.3km) and package C (7.3km) of Itanagar – Banderdewa four lane highway project (NH415). Tender completed for package B and work to commence soon for package C. Till work begins, road maintenance will continue for hassle-free vehicular movement. Meanwhile I urge the people to bear with few inconveniences and extend their full support and cooperation for completion of the four lane highway.” – shared CM Khandu through an Facebook post.

The Inner Line Permits (ILPs) are required by Indians other than natives of Arunachal Pradesh for entering into any place of the state.

Besides, ILPs are processed by the Issuing Authorities of the Arunachal Pradesh Government with offices at Delhi, Kolkata, Tezpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur and Jorhat.

This is followed as Arunachal Pradesh falls under restricted areas.

Furthermore, any domestic tourist coming to Arunachal Pradesh has to obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP), which is granted as a routine for the tourists.