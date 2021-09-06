Ex HNLC Leader’s Killing : Mawlai Citizen’s Body Surrender ‘Knives’

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the ‘Sur ki Nong Mawlai’ (Voice of the people of Mawlai) organized a ‘Knives Surrendering’ rally at Mawlaio, Meghalaya.

The protest was staged-in to seek justice for the killing of former General Secretary of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

It chanted the demand to suspend all the police officials involved in the killing of the former HNLC leader, Thangkhiew.

Protestors moved along the Mawlai petrol pump and Mawlai Bus Stand along with their ‘Tari’ (knife), thereby shouting the slogans of “We want Justice” and “Tang naka bynta i tari, ki pyndonkam da u kuli’ (just because of a knife they fire a bullet).

It is pertinent to mention here that people of the region had earlier organized a Black Flag protest on August 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, this rally was followed by a Signature Campaign and Candlelight Vigil on August 27, 2021, demanding justice for the killing of Thangkhiew.

The former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed in an alleged encounter at his residence on August 13 following which the demand for suspension of police officials has been gaining momentum.