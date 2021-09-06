Grief Envelops Namsai On Tai Khamti Chief’s Death, One Day Public Holiday Declared In The District

– NET Web Desk

Tai-Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom passed away at Dibrugarh, Assam on the 6th of September. He was the first Indigenous from the State to hold the post of PCCF. After retirement, he also served as Chairman of the Chongkham Village Council.

Condolences started pouring in after the demise of much-loved Namchoom.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu expressing his grief tweeted “My heartfelt condolences to the family of Chow Khanchiang Namchoom Ji on his sad demise.

He was first Arunachali tribal to hold the post of PCCF and served as Chairman of Chongkham Village Council.

I pray Lord Buddha for the departed to attain supreme bliss of Nirvana.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein visited the residence of the deceased Tai Khamti chief and paid his last respects at Chongkham Crematorium ground.

Mein said that he will be remembered as an efficient and dedicated officer and for his immense contribution to the preservation and promotion of indigenous culture and language in society.

Namchoom was born on 1st April 1945 at Chongkham village. He was appointed as ACF on 24 June 1975 and later appointed as IFS on 15 December 1977. He was appointed as IFS, DCF (Selection grade) on 26 March 1985. Promoted to CF on 1 April 1989. Promoted as Chief Conservator of Forest on 14 May 1997. Promoted as Additional PCCF on 8 April 2004. Promoted as PCCF on 1 July 2005. He retired from his service on 31 March 2005.

The Theravada Buddhist Society (TBS) has also condoled the passing of Tai-Khamti Chief, Chow Khanchiang Namchoom.

Chairman of TBS, Chau Dhanya Mungyak said that TBS has lost its founder member.

The state government declared a one-day public holiday at Namsai district for Tuesday as a mark of respect to the Tai Khamti Chief. His last rite will be performed on September 7.