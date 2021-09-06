Heroin Worth 8 Crores Recovered In Manipur

– NET Web Desk

Thoubal’s Superintendent of Police Haobijam informed that a drug smuggler Md. Mujibur was arrested with 22 packets of heroin on the 4th of September as well. The value of the contraband is estimated to be over Rs 8 crores. Two women D. Haokip and M. Tuiboy, both belonging to Moreh, were arrested based on the information provided by Mujibur.

Manipur police, adding another feather to their cap in the war against drugs, raided a hotel in Imphal on the 2nd of September and recovered two kilograms of opium. They also apprehended two individuals in connection to the seized opium.

According to a report in The Hindu, the two arrested are M. Katrick, aged 27 of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and A. Banik from Moreh, Manipur.

In another incident, Manipur police and Assam Rifles personnel conducted a joint operation at Kangchup Maku Village in Kanongpi district on the 4th of September.

The team arrested a Kuki National Front cadre and recovered one 9mm pistol and a magazine from his possession.