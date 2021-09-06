Indian & Australian Navy Participates In Bilateral Exercise

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Indian Navy Task Group is participating in the 4th edition of Australia-India Exercise (AUSINDEX) from September 6-10, 21.

The Indian Navy Task Group comprises of IN Ships Shivalik, and Kadmatt.

This exercise has been undertaken by the Command of Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, VSM.

Besides, the Australia Navy Task Group comprises of Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Anzac Class Frigate, and HMAS Warramunga also participated in Exercise MALABAR along with the IN units.

This edition of AUSINDEX includes complex surface, sub-surface and air operations between ships, submarines, helicopters and Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft of the participating Navies.

The participating Indian Naval Ships are the latest indigenously designed. It incorporates of built Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Corvette.

They form part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command.

Commenced in 2015 as a bilateral IN-RAN maritime exercise, AUSINDEX has grown in complexity over the years.

Held in 2019 in the Bay of Bengal, the 3rd edition of this exercise included anti-submarine drills for the first time.

In the 4th Edition, the surface units of both the countries will be exercising with HMAS Rankin, a Collins Class Australian Submarine, Royal Australian Air Force P-8A and F-18A aircraft, along with integral helicopters of both the Navies.

The exercise will provide an opportunity for both Navies to further bolster inter-operability.

It incorporates of the benefits attained from best practices, thereby developing a common understanding of procedures for Maritime Security Operations.

AUSINDEX exercise is a true representation of Joint Guidance signed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, IN and Chief of Navy, RAN on 18 Aug 21.

This important document is aligned to the ‘2020 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ between the two nations.

It aims to further consolidate shared commitment to regional and global security challenges promoting peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.