Manipur Bodybuilder Chosen For Men’s Athletic Physique Mr. World In Tashkent

NET Web Desk

Recently announced, the bodybuilder Yumnam Manisana Meitei from Tengnoupal district, Manipur will be participating at the Men’s Athletic Physique Mr World, 2021.

The championship will be held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan from October 1 to 7, 2021.

Officials of Meetei Council Moreh (MCM) office wished luck to the ace bodybuilder for his participation in the competition.

However, coach of Y Manisana L Robert Meitei said that two players from his academy have been selected for the Mr World 2021 competition, representing the nation.

One of the recognised players of Tengnoupal District Body Builders Association, Manisana has been selected for the ‘India Team A’ for Men’s Athletic Physique.

Meanwhile, several organization from the town are extending financial aid to the bodybuilder for his upcoming participation in the competition.