Manipur CM Inaugurates 39-Bedded Hospital In Singhat

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Manipur CM N. Biren Singh has inaugurated a 30-bedded hospital and a Special Ward in Community Health Centre (CHC) Singhat, Churachandpur district.

The initiative has been undertaken in terms with the ‘Go To Hills 2.0’ Mission.

According to the CM, this hospital will help the residents of Singhat to overcome the current scenario of COVID-19.

The inauguration was attended by PWD Minister, Th Biswajit Singh; State Education Minister, S Rajen Singh; MLA Ginsuanhau Zou, MLA Sapam Ranjan (Advisor to CM, Health), Chief Secretary and other officials.

Meanwhile, the inauguration was also followed by the distribution of Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulances, and several other medical equipments.

The CM states that state government’s speedy execution of various developmental works in hills are providing sleepless nights to some divisive forces.

He further asserted that people of Manipur have time and again shown that no amount of divisive investigation can never break the unity among the residents.

“Happy to inaugurate the 30-bedded Hospital and a Special Ward in CHC Singhat under the Go To Hills 2.0 Mission. This facility will help the people of Singhat profoundly. The inauguration was attended by Hon’ble Ministers; Shri Th Biswajit Singh, S Rajen Singh, Hon’ble MLA Ginsuanhau Zou, Hon’ble MLA Sapam Ranjan( Advisor to CM, Health), CS and other officials. The inauguration was followed by distribution of ALS Ambulances and medical equipment.

The State Government’s speedy execution of various developmental works in Hills are giving sleepless nights to some divisive forces today. The people of Manipur have time and again shown that no amount of divisive instigation cannot break our unity.” – wrote by the CM in a Facebook post.