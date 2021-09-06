Massive Landslides Cut-Off Road Links With Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Massive landslides triggered by heavy rains has wrecked havoc across the northeastern state of Sikkim.

This have also blocked the National Highway-10 (NH-10), thereby cutting off Sikkim from the rest of the nation.

According to Border Roads Organization (BRO) officials, personnel are clearing the debris from the highway at 29 Mile area in West Bengal’s Kalimpong where the incident occured.

Besides, according to reports, debris from the overnight landslide has covered almost 70 m stretch.

It will take some time to clear the road for the immediate commencement of one-way traffic.

At present, vehicles are being diverted through an alternate narrower and longer road that passes via the Darjeeling hills, they said.

The area, about 60 km from Sikkim’s border town of Rangpo, is a trouble spot on the state’s lifeline NH-10.

It was blocked due to landslides at least four times so far this monsoon.