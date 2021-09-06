Nagaland : 7 Portable X-Ray Machines Installed At Wokha District

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Chairman of District Planning & Development Board (DPDB), Mmhonlumo Kikon has announced the purchase of 7 portable X-Ray Machines at various Public Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Wokha district.

These portable X-Ray Machines are placed in all 5 PHCs and 2 CHCs.

The medical equipments are installed in Sanis, Chukitong, Wozhuro, Ralan, Moilan, Sungro, and Bhandari.

This initiative has been transformed a success with the COVID-19 fund provided under the Local Area Development Programme (LADP).

“As Chairman of the DPDB Wokha we proposed the purchase of 7 portable X Ray Machines at Sanis, Chukitong, Wozhuro, Ralan, Moilan, Sungro & Bhandari. It has now been installed in all the 5 PHCs & 2 CHCs.

This was possible through the COVID fund under LADP.” – informed by Kikon through a tweet.