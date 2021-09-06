Nagaland : Good News For Silk Worm Rearers As New Sericulture Institute To Be Set Up At Peren

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the monthly meeting of the Peren District Planning & Development Board (DPDB) was organized to discuss on the maintenance and several struggles faced in the region.

The meeting was organized at DC’s Conference Hall, Peren under the chairmanship of ADC Peren, K. MhathungTsanglao.

During the meeting, the DPDB members discussed on the maintenance and widening of road between Peren town and New Peren District Headquarter (HQ).

The house approved and decided to forward the matter to higher ups for necessary action.

Proposal for setting up of Sericulture Institute at Jalukie was also discussed during the meeting.

Here, the board decided to request District Sericulture Officer, Peren to carry out certain formalities before forwarding to the higher ups.

The agenda on Inter-Departmental Tournament, 2021 was also discussed.

It is pertinent to mention here that following tournament was decided to organize in the month of October/November if situation and time permits.

District Planning Officer (DPO), N. LikaoKikon informed the house that on September 16, 2021, a workshop will be organized on STG.

In this regard, he requested the concerned members to attend the programme compulsorily.

Besides, a short presentation on Village Poverty Reduction Plan under Gram Panchayat Development Plan was also presented by ADPM (DMMU), Ruuvilie Kotsu.

For the next DPDB meeting, ADC Peren entrusted the Department of Land Resources to present a PowerPoint presentation of their departmental activities.

Earlier, the ADC welcomed the members followed with introduction from the new members present.