Nagaland Governor Releases Special Cover On “Naga Tree Tomato”

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi released a Special Cover on the “Naga Tree Tomato”, a Geographical Indication (GI) tagged product of the state.

The event was organized at Dr. Imkongliba Ao Hall, Raj Bhavan Kohima.

Besides, the Department has also released covers on the 19 GI products of the North East.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Special Covers’ are released by the Department of Posts, with a purpose to signify a significant event or highlight important products.

The two Special Covers released last months were – “Naga Mircha” and “Chakhesang Shawl” were released.

Furthermore, the Governor thanked the Department of Posts for their interest and initiatives.

He also added that GI tagging not only helps in recognition of the product but brings enormous benefits in terms of economic gains to the producers.

The Governor further informed that North East is enormously rich in diversity of natural and man-made products.

Besides, crafts of Nagaland catch the eyes of the people all around the world.

Unfortunately, he affirmed that North East incorporates very limited visibility of such products.

The Governor urged the State Government to identify the unique and special products of the State and push for their GI tagging.

The Chief Postmaster General, North East Circle, Amitabh Kharkwal said GI tag is important as it prevents unauthorised use of registered GI products.

He added that Special Cover will be put on display at the National Philatelic Museum in New Delhi.