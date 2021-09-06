Nagaland Singer Sunep Lemtur Wins YouTube’s ‘Silver Creator Award’

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland-based multitalented singer, song writer, producer, director, and entrepreneur, Sunep Lemtur had been adjudged with the ‘Silver Creator Award’ from YouTube for crossing a milestone of around 100,000 subscribers.

Sunep has also expressed his immense gratitude for the entire team, close ones and also former staffs through his Facebook account.

It is pertinent to mention here that four of his songs have already crossed a million views. These include – ‘Mintu Loves Pinky 4.1’ that have already crossed 4.1 million views; ‘Mintu Loves Pinky (Part 2)’ that have crossed 1.9 million views; Ayo Yo Technology has reached 1.6 million views; and ‘Antivirus’ have crossed 1 million views.

Besides, the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA) has also congratulated the singer for achieving the feat.

“TaFMA congratulates Sunep Lemtur on receiving his YouTube Creator Awards, he has four of his songs which have all crossed a million views:Party popperMintu Loves Pinky 4.1 Million views Party popperMintu Loves Pinky (Part 2) 1.9 Million views Party popperAyo Yo Technology 1.6 Million views Party popperAntivirus 1 M” – tweeted by TaFMA.

Commonly known as YouTube Silver Play Button, the Creator Awards are conferred to it’s most popular channels.

The awardees receive a relatively flat trophy in a metal casing with a YouTube play button symbol.

Silver awards were introduced at VidCon 2012, it is awarded to channels that reach or surpass 100,000 subscribers.

Although the old version was made of nickel-plated cupronickel alloy, while the new version (as of March 1, 2017) incorporates of 92% nickel, 5% carbon and 2.5% zinc, with traces of other metals.

Besides, channels at this level are also eligible to apply for a digital verification badge.