Nagaland : Workshop On ‘Building Capacities for Taking Forward the SDG’ Held At Longleng District

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the district level workshop on ‘Building Capacities for Taking Forward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The workshop was organized at DC’s Conference Hall, Longleng.

Besides, this workshop also incorporated of the two technical sessions.

The first technical session was held by SDG Officer, SDG Coordination Centre, Planning & Coordination Department, Abilo Humtsoe.

It discussed about SDG localization and integration with a focus on Longleng District.

She shared about the national, state and district level institutional mechanism and strategy for SDG implementation, District Indicator Framework for monitoring the SDGs and way forward.

The official also highlighted those indicators, as part of the North East Region SDG Index – Baseline Report 2021-22.

It shares about improvement in Longleng district.

This was followed by the Interactive Session taken by SDG Consultant, SDG Coordination Centre, Planning & Coordination Department, ZitinMunshi.

This session consisted of interactive exercises for identifying the priority areas and viable local level solutions for Longleng district for all relevant departments.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Longleng M. Shayung Phom, highlighted the importance of SDGs for the long term development of Longleng district.

Similarly, various other district level workshops have been held in Kiphire, Noklak and Tuensang districts.

Workshops with such topics have also been planned for the remaining districts of Nagaland as well.