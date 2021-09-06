NET Gallery : Mizoram DIPR Holds Photo Exhibition Featuring Gandhi, Patel & Bose

Ezrela Daldia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Monday, September 6, a photo exhibition on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ has been inaugurated by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mrs. Lallianpuii.

Organized at Aizawl Art Gallery, the event will be a 5-day long event.

This initiative has been undertaken as part of Government of India’s year-long celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence.

The photo exhibition is free for everyone to visit.

It showcases some of the rare photographs of Sardar Patel signing the Indian Constitution, Adolf Hitler’s meeting with Subhas Chandra Bose and Bose at the Heinrich Himmler at Germany in 1942.

Meanwhile, the photo exhibition portrays Netaji’s meeting with the former Labour Politician and editor of Daily Herald George Lansbury.

It also showcased the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Mizo community.

The following story was showcased with a number of pictures ranging from the funeral of a COVID-19 patient.

It depicts the hardships faced by citizens during the pandemic lockdown.