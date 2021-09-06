Overnight Fire Razes Guwahati Pet Store, Animals Scorched To Death

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, a devastating fire broke out at a pet shop in Guwahati, killing 3 dogs and 3 rabbits.

Although several fire fighters were immediately rushed to the spot, all the three pets were stuck inside the shop, leading to their death.

The fire was so devastating that left the fire fighters take almost hours, thereby facing massive struggle to douse it.

According to reports, the fire has been suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit.

Pet lovers across the state has now mounted an immediate concern over the safety of these animals, left alone in the shops.

These pets are left alone during nights with no one to look after their requirements and bringing them out from these shops during emergencies.