Sikkim : Agriculture Department Attends Meeting With Union Ministers, Shares About Schemes Implementation

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the Agriculture Minister for Agriculture Lok Nath Sharma has attended the National Level Virtual Meeting through a video conferencing.

Chaired by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, the meeting mainly focused on the nation wide implementation of newly revised and realigned Schemes.

Implemented under the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, such schemes will function for the next five years, commencing from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Sharma expressed gratitude to the Ministry for organizing the National Level Virtual Meeting after framing the newly revised guidelines.

He appraised about the existing scenario of Animal Husbandry & Livestock Farming sectors and also put forth his suggestions for conducting research work to bring out improved version of vaccine in combating prevailing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

The minister further applauded the newly initiated launching of Mobile Vaccine programme.

He further urged to allocate funds on special ground to reach the far flung areas in all districts of Sikkim.

Besides, the Union Minister has also directed to enable National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) by strengthening the loan releasing capacity for the financial benefits of the farmers.

Sharma also threw light on the state’s particularities to depict nature of expensiveness and high price cost.

It also discusses about distribution of machinery equipments in comparison with most of other states.

The minister further urged for consideration of distinct factors in allocating the fund.

He also informed on the recent development in dairy sector of Sikkim and informed on the sharp rise witnessed in the production of milk after the initiation of financial incentives of Rs 8 per liter by the state government.

The minister further urged the Union Government to extend cooperation in providing financial assistance.

Sharma also highlighted the significance of Yak in the himalayan region and urged for its protection and conservation.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister, Parshottam Rupala acknowledged the active participation of all states and UTs.

He further assured to cogitate on the suggestions and issues put forth by the participants.

The Minister underlined the vision of the Government in bringing expected changes in the field.

He further urged all states/UTs for implementation and absolute monitoring of all schemes.

The minister also added that states should play a pivotal role in fulfilling the objectives of the schemes with effective implementation.

On the occasion, a booklet on Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics-2020 and NLM Portal was also launched by the Union Minister Rupala.

It has been followed by a brief presentation of CMD/CEO of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Online Application Workflow and related aspects.

Furthermore, the Joint Secretaries discussed on their respective revised and realigned schemes.

It also informed about policies framed for the implementation in various states and Union Territories of India.