Sikkim: Classes Reopen After Six Months

NET Web Desk

On Monday, September 6, the schools and colleges of the state have reopened after a gap of almost six months.

According to official reports, the students from Class 9 have been allowed to return for in-person learning at state-run, government-aided and private educational institutes.

However, in-person offline classes for students of lower KG to class 8 will continue to remain closed till further orders.

“Students should come to school only with written permission from their parents,” – asserted by GP Upadhyaya, Additional Chief Secretary of the Sikkim’s educational department.

Educational institutions across the tiny Himalayan state were shut down during the period of mid-March following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.