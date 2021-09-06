Sikkim Govt Approve Financial Outlay Of Different Departments

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Sikkim Government has approved several administrative approvals and financial sanctions for different departments of the state ministry.

Held at Tashiling Secretariat, these decisions were approved after thorough discussions.

AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval and sanction of Rs. 422.22 Lakh for implemention of the scheme “Support to State Extension programmes for Extension Reforms (ATMA)” has been approved by the cabinet.

EDUCATION DEPARTMENT :

The decision has been taken to change the name of “Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Centre of Excellence” to “Netaji Subash Chandra Bose University of Excellence (NSBUoE)”.

Besides, the state ministry has approved and sanction a financial amount of Rs 230 lakhs towards purchase of 10 number of College Buses for its utilization by different Government Colleges of the state.

Approval and financial amount of Rs 128.44 Crores has been sanctioned for Samagra Shiksha, an Integrated Scheme for School Education in Sikkim for the year 2021-22.

FINANCE DEPARTMENT :

Approval for payment of Dearness Allowance/Relief to the State Government employees at revised rates has come into effect from July 7, 2021.

HOME DEPARTMENT :

However, the Sikkim Government has approved the proposal for renaming various schools of the state.

HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE DEPARTMENT :

Approval and sanction of Rs. 400.00 Lakhs for clearing outstanding payments to hospitals under Mukhya Mantri Jeewan Raksha Kosh (MMJRK).

Approval and en bloc sanction of Rs. 486.00 lakhs towards payment of monthly honorarium to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) for the financial year 2021-22.

INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT :

Post facto approval and sanction of Rs. 80.00 lakhs for organising Sikkim Global Film Festival by Sikkim Film Promotion Board.

LAND REVENUE & DISASTER MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs. 81,49,271/- only for purchase of 09 (Nine) Vehicles for official use.

POWER DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval of Rs. 4552.49 Lakhs only and financial sanction of Rs. 50 lakhs has been sanctioned additional works against “Survey, Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning and Documentations of Electrical Network for System Strengthening and Energy Meter in four circles consisting of Singtam, Rangpo, Namchi, Jorethang, Nayabazar and Gyalshing under Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS)”.

PUBLIC HEALTH ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval of Rs. 183.60 lakhs for “Setting up of Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS) for Sewerage Treatment Plants in the State” and financial sanction of Rs. 50.00 lakhs.

Administrative approval of the project “Augmentation of Gyalshing Water Supply” at a total cost of Rs. 60.05 Crores and financial sanction of Rs. 30.00 Crores.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY DEPARTMENT :

Approval and en-bloc sanction of Rs. 11.69 Crores only for implementation of Prime Minister Van Dhan Vikas Yojana (PMVDVY).

AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs. 649.756 Lakhs for implementation of National Food Security Mission during the current financial year.

CULTURE DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval for the construction of New Rodhi Ghar at Chuba, Namthang- Rateypani in South Sikkim at a cost of Rs. 364.06 lakh and financial sanction of Rs. 100.00 lakh in the current financial year.

Administrative approval of Rs. 243.56 lakh for construction of Sherpa Bhawan at Perbing in South Sikkim and financial sanction of Rs. 50.00 lakh in the current financial year.

EDUCATION DEPARTMENT :

Approval for upgradation of Lumsey Junior High School to Secondary level and financial sanction of Rs. 73.63 lakhs.

ECCLESIASTICAL DEPARTMENT :

Approval and sanction of Rs. 50.00 lakhs as financial assistance for construction of Drolma Lhakhang at Phewa Busty, East Sikkim.

HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE DEPARTMENT :

Approval for procurement of medicines and consumables at L1 rates.

Approval and sanction of Rs. 230.00 lakhs for procurement of Incinerator from the manufacturer M/S THERMAX Ltd including installation and commissioning charges.

PUBLIC HEALTH ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval of the project “Augmentation of Water Supply distribution line for IBM Colony Rangpo, East Sikkim” for Rs. 115.53 lakhs.

Financial sanction of Rs. 75 lakhs and administrative approval has been provided for the project “Augmentation of Mazitar Water Supply System, Rangpo Nagar Panchayat, East Sikkim” for Rs. 113.32 lakhs and financial sanction of Rs. 75 lakhs.

ROADS AND BRIDGES DEPARTMENT :

Post facto administrative approval of the work “immediate restoration work along Yangang- Makha road, under Yangang Sub- Division in South Sikkim” at a cost of Rs. 39.84 lakh and financial sanction of Rs. 30.00 lakh.

RURAL DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT :

The state government has approved and financial sanction of Rs. 5370.53 lakhs towards release of Grants-in-aid to Zilla, Gram Panchayats, State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) and Sikkim Rural Development Agency (SRDA) for the financial year 2021-22 has been granted.

SOCIAL JUSTICE AND WELFARE DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval for the project sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) at a total cost of Rs. 964.46 lakhs and financial sanction of Rs. 290.04 lakhs.

Administrative approval for the projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) at a total cost of Rs 976.00 lakhs and financial sanction of Rs. 488.00 lakhs.

TOURISM AND CIVIL AVIATION DEPARTMENT :

Approval for construction of Sikkim House at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra and financial sanction of Rs. 1231.50 lakh towards land cost.

Post facto confirmation of the financial sanction of Rs. 20.00 crore released in 2020-21 and financial sanction of Rs. 30.00 crore allocated in financial year 2021-22 for development of Eco- Tourism Pilgrimage Complex at Dodak in West Sikkim.

TRANSPORT DEPARTMENT :

Approval and sanction of Rs. 5.00 Crore for acquisition of Eighteen (18) nos of TATA vehicles T-16 Ultra-4530.

Approval of the scheme for implementation of “Development, Customization, Deployment and Management of State- wise vehicle Tracking Platform for Safety and Enforcement as per AIS-140 specifications”.

URBAN DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs. 100.00 lakh for beautification of Saraswati Mandir, 5th Mile, Tadong, East Sikkim.

En- bloc approval and sanction of Rs. 1500.00 lakh to Urban Local Bodies as Grants – in – Aid for the year 2021-22.

COMMERCE AND INDUSTRIES DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs. 3,33,08,027/- for implementation of Skilled Youth Startup Scheme.

Administrative approval and financial sanction of Rs. 2,67,85,745/- for implementation of PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme.

CULTURE DEPARTMENT :

Administrative approval for the construction of a Community Centre at Tarku, South Sikkim at a cost of Rs. 841.16 lakh and financial sanction of Rs. 100.00 lakh in the current financial year.

Administrative approval for construction of Rodhi Ghar at Sichey at a cost of Rs. 529.18 lakh and financial sanction of Rs. 50.00 lakh in the current financial year.

EDUCATION DEPARTMENT :

Approval and sanction of Rs. 72.9049 Crores towards construction of four room school buildings in 105 numbers of Government schools in four districts of Sikkim.

HEALTH AND FAMILY WELFARE DEPARTMENT :

The state government has also approved the preparation of DPR by the Skyline Infra-world Private Ltd for establishment of State of Art and a 500-Bedded Multi Super Specialty Cancer Institute at Jorethang, South Sikkim.