Tripura CM slams TMC For Its Alleged Involvement In Illegal Activities Including Cattle Smuggling

– Abhijit Nath

Interacting with 956 voters at 4-Barjala assembly constituency (SC-seat) here in Agartala on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb slammed Trinamool Congress for its anti-social activities in West Bengal and bringing in those who are involved in such heinous crimes in their party to strengthen their party.

Deb without directly naming Trinamool Congress, said “It is seen that a group from West Bengal is visiting our state every day. The leaders of this group are involved in anti-social activities like cattle smuggling in West Bengal. In Tripura also, those who are being dragged into the team to strengthen their organization are associated with such anti-social activities. And, I have the evidence-based on which I will make sure that they are arrested”.

Chief Minister told the party ‘Karyakartas’ to visit the house of every opposition CPIM supporter in Tripura and present the records of various development works of the state government. He also asked the ‘Karyakartas’ to explain to them what the erstwhile Left Front government has done in 25 years and what BJP-led government has done and are doing in the last three and a half years.

Speaking at the programme, Tripura BJP president Dr. Saha questioned that while the teachers in Bengal are committing suicide, they are trying to play politics with the 10,323 teachers here in the state. However, they were not allowed to take any advantage of them by the teachers.

“They are crying foul over the small incident that took place in Udaipur, whereas our national president JP Nadda was attacked in the constituency of MP Abhishek Banerjee,” Saha said.

He also alleged that the TMC has no plan to work for the people of the state, but they are here to retain their national political party tag by collecting 6 percent votes in the Lok Sabha elections.