Arunachal Police Nabs PWD Engineer Involved In Road Scam

Recently, the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) arrested Nacho Public Works Department (PWD) Division Executive Engineer (EE), Tare Murtem in connection with the Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road scam.

As informed by the Director General of Police (DGP), RP Upadhyaya, the apprehended has been sent for remand to 14 days in police custody.

Although sources in the SIC confirmed the report, but the DGP did not share any further details regarding the same.

It is pertinent to mention here that Murtem was arrested in connection with SIC (Vig) Case No 2/21 u/s 120 (b) 420/465/471/409 IPC, read with Section 13 (1) (c) (d) 13 (2) PC Act.

According to official reports, Murtem was one of the Executive Engineers (EEs) posted at the Chayang Tajo PWD division.

This PWD sector implemented the Seppa-Chayang Tajo NEC road in East Kameng district.

The North Eastern Council (NEC)-funded 81-km road, being executed by Gammon India Pvt Ltd, has totally submerged into excessive corruption.

Besides, the corruption-ridden road project has sparked public anger.

It compelled the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization (EKSWCO), and the All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) to demand an SIC inquiry.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the entire road project is yet to be completed by the division.

It was recently learnt that Rs 31 crores from the agreement, with an amount of Rs 172 crores had been misused by describing the work as “flood damage report works.”

Out of the aforementioned figure, only a total of Rs 19.5 crores is left now.

The SIC conducted a preliminary inquiry into the allegation of funds misappropriation by Gammon India in the construction of the road.

Accordingly, this matter has also been registered as a regular case (u/s 120 (B)/420/465/471/409 IPC, r/w Section 13 (1) HO (d) & 13 (2) PC Act, 1988).

This came after social activist Payi Gyadi had lodged an FIR against the EEs of the Chayang Tajo PWD division and executing agencies Gammon India Ltd, Gammon Engineers Contractors Pvt Ltd and DRB Infrastructure Pvt Ltd on 7 August, 2019.

The complaint mentions the names of the then and the present engineers of the Chayang Tajo PWD division and other private individuals : Gammon India Ltd, Mumbai; Gammon Engineers Contractors Pvt Ltd, Mumbai; and DRB Infrastructure PM Ltd, Hyderabad.